Troopers identify suspect in deadly Robeson County hit-and-run

ROBESON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A Maxton man was killed when he was hit by an SUV early Friday morning, according to the North Carolina Highway Patrol.

NCHP Trooper S.B. Lewis said just after 2:07 a.m., troopers responded to a hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian on Jacobs Road near Cabinet Shop Road.

The investigation found a white Chevrolet SUV was driving on Jacobs Road when the driver hit 46-year-old Wynn Locklear. Lewis added that Locklear was lying on the road when he was hit and killed.

The SUV didn’t stop and drove off.

Lewis said Stephen Freeman was taken into custody on Sunday and charged with felony hit-and-run. It’s not clear at this point what led to the arrest or where Freeman was arrested.

