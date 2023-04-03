Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Troopers identify suspect in deadly Robeson County hit-and-run

(WBTV File)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 10:42 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROBESON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A Maxton man was killed when he was hit by an SUV early Friday morning, according to the North Carolina Highway Patrol.

NCHP Trooper S.B. Lewis said just after 2:07 a.m., troopers responded to a hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian on Jacobs Road near Cabinet Shop Road.

The investigation found a white Chevrolet SUV was driving on Jacobs Road when the driver hit 46-year-old Wynn Locklear. Lewis added that Locklear was lying on the road when he was hit and killed.

The SUV didn’t stop and drove off.

Lewis said Stephen Freeman was taken into custody on Sunday and charged with felony hit-and-run. It’s not clear at this point what led to the arrest or where Freeman was arrested.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missouri authorities say a firefighter was killed after being hit by a suspected drunken driver.
Suspected drunken driver kills firefighter, injures officer in crash, authorities say
A substitute teacher in South Carolina has reportedly lost her job after she threatened her...
School district bans substitute teacher after threatening to kill her students
Mohammad Farraj, Nariman Masoud
Sentencing date scheduled for Florence couple involved in COVID-19 fraud scheme
Stephen Smith
Tipster made authorities aware of potential suspects in Stephen Smith’s death
Family members have identified the missing teen as David Hernandez.
Rescue teams searching coastline after teen disappears in water near Fort Fisher Recreation Area

Latest News

.
Families get up close with trucks, construction equipment at North Myrtle Beach’s ‘Touch-a-Truck’ event
District suspends 3 students after gun found at Robeson County middle school
Attorneys representing Sandy Smith, left, say they will set aside $35,000 for a reward for...
$35,000 reward offered for info in Stephen Smith’s death
Upstate parents charged for killing son with Benadryl
Upstate child dies after given enough Benadryl to kill adult man, official says