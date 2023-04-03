Submit a Tip
Special election announced to fill vacant Conway City Council seat

By Kristin Nelson
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 4:38 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – The city of Conway announced when a special election will be held to fill a vacant city council seat.

Alex Hyman resigned on March 20 to become a circuit court judge in South Carolina. He was elected to the seat in 2019.

The special election for Hyman’s seat will be held on Tuesday, June 13. The person elected to fill the vacancy of the term which expires on Dec. 31, 2023.

Those interested in running for the council seat can file starting at 12 p.m. on Thursday. Filing closes at 12 p.m. on Friday, April 28.

Candidates must be qualified voters of the city and must have resided within the city for at least four months prior to the election.

Those who file can do so at the city clerk’s office in the Building and Planning Department located at 196 Laurel Street. Candidates must submit proof of residency, a statement of candidacy and pay a $325 filing fee. A Statement of Economic Interest must be filed online at the SC State Ethics Commission website.

