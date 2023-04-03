Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Ranger retires with K-9 partner after 7 years of service together

Geauga Park District ranger Denise Weisbarth retired with her K-9 Sniper after seven years of...
Geauga Park District ranger Denise Weisbarth retired with her K-9 Sniper after seven years of service together.(Geauga Park District)
By Rachel Vadaj and Andrew McMunn
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GEAUGA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - An Ohio “power couple” in law enforcement will soon be taking it easy as they both retire together.

The Geauga Park District announced the retirement of ranger Denise Weisbarth and her K-9 officer Sniper Monday.

According to WOIO, Weisbarth began her career in law enforcement as a seasonal ranger at Geauga Park District in 1992.

Sniper joined her in 2016 with a specialization in finding drugs.

Sniper also served as park community ambassador and advocate for dog safety and leash laws, according to officials.

“We know this team will be missed in these parts, but trust we’ll still find them enjoying their great Geauga County parks for many years to come,” Geauga Park District said in a statement.

Copyright 2023 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 dead, 1 injured in 3-vehicle crash on Aynor-bound Hwy 501
1 dead, 1 injured in 3-vehicle crash on Aynor-bound Hwy 501
Mohammad Farraj, Nariman Masoud
Sentencing date scheduled for Florence couple involved in COVID-19 fraud scheme
Missouri authorities say a firefighter was killed after being hit by a suspected drunken driver.
Suspected drunken driver kills firefighter, injures officer in crash, authorities say
Myrtle Beach dermatology office suddenly closes without notifying patients, providing medical records
Wynn Locklear
Wife of victim in deadly Robeson County hit and run: ‘He was the glue of the family’

Latest News

.
Myrtle Beach dermatology office suddenly closes without notifying patients, providing medical records
.
'Start Today' helps Grand Strand woman lose 100+ lbs.
.
Coroner identifies 34-year-old woman hit, killed by dump truck in Dillon County
.
Grand Strand CPA shares tax tips ahead of deadline
.
Families get up close with trucks, construction equipment at North Myrtle Beach’s ‘Touch-a-Truck’ event