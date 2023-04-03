Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Opening statements in Horry County double murder case set to begin Tuesday

Randy Grainger
Randy Grainger(J Reuben Long Detention Center)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 6:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Opening statements are set to begin Tuesday morning in the trial for a man accused of murdering a father and son in 2018.

Randy Grainger, 53, was arrested in 2020 in connection to the death of Robert and Robbie Ford, both of who were found shot to death.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

Grainger was one of three people facing charges in this case, one of his co-defendants, Samantha Rabon, was the daughter and step-sister to Robert and Robbie.

Both face two counts of murder. Grainger also faces charges including third-degree arson and use of a vehicle without permission with the intent to deprive after he allegedly attempted to burn the victim’s vehicle.

The opening statements are set to begin at 9:30 a.m. and a jury has already been selected.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 dead, 1 injured in 3-vehicle crash on Aynor-bound Hwy 501
1 dead, 1 injured in 3-vehicle crash on Aynor-bound Hwy 501
Mohammad Farraj, Nariman Masoud
Sentencing date scheduled for Florence couple involved in COVID-19 fraud scheme
Missouri authorities say a firefighter was killed after being hit by a suspected drunken driver.
Suspected drunken driver kills firefighter, injures officer in crash, authorities say
Myrtle Beach dermatology office suddenly closes without notifying patients, providing medical records
Wynn Locklear
Wife of victim in deadly Robeson County hit and run: ‘He was the glue of the family’

Latest News

.
Myrtle Beach dermatology office suddenly closes without notifying patients, providing medical records
.
'Start Today' helps Grand Strand woman lose 100+ lbs.
.
Coroner identifies 34-year-old woman hit, killed by dump truck in Dillon County
.
Grand Strand CPA shares tax tips ahead of deadline
.
Families get up close with trucks, construction equipment at North Myrtle Beach’s ‘Touch-a-Truck’ event