Opening statements in Horry County double murder case set to begin Tuesday
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Opening statements are set to begin Tuesday morning in the trial for a man accused of murdering a father and son in 2018.
Randy Grainger, 53, was arrested in 2020 in connection to the death of Robert and Robbie Ford, both of who were found shot to death.
Grainger was one of three people facing charges in this case, one of his co-defendants, Samantha Rabon, was the daughter and step-sister to Robert and Robbie.
Both face two counts of murder. Grainger also faces charges including third-degree arson and use of a vehicle without permission with the intent to deprive after he allegedly attempted to burn the victim’s vehicle.
The opening statements are set to begin at 9:30 a.m. and a jury has already been selected.
