Lake City police searching for ‘armed and dangerous’ shooting suspect

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
LAKE CITY, S.C. (WMBF) - Lake City police are searching for a suspect in connection to a shooting Sunday who they say is armed and dangerous.

Shortly after midnight Sunday morning, police responded to a call for a shooting on Palm Circle. One person was critically injured.

Police arrived 6 minutes after the call was made but the suspect had already fled the scene.

LCPD is now searching for 22-year-old Travis D’Andre Romelus, of Scranton. He is described as a 5′6″ black man and approximately 180 pounds. Police say he is considered armed and dangerous.

There has been no updates on the condition of the victim at this time.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Romelus should call investigators at 843-598-4040 or the anonymous tip line at 843-374-7226.

