Georgetown County teen in custody after allegedly shooting at adoptive mother

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A 15-year-old boy is in custody after allegedly shooting a rifle at his adoptive mother Sunday night, according to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said the 15-year-old resident of Rose Hill Road shot a rifle at and struck a vehicle driven by his adoptive mother.

The adoptive mother told deputies she was returning home from Rose Hill Baptist Church when a bullet from a rifle fired by the 15-year-old hit her driver’s side window.

She was injured by the flying glass and returned to the church, where she was met by law enforcement and emergency medical personnel. GCSO said her injuries were not life-threatening.

Three firearms were found in the yard along with evidence that bullets had been fired into the unoccupied house prior to his mother’s arrival.

He was taken into custody without incident.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.