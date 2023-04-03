Submit a Tip
Getting Real with Real Estate

FIRST ALERT: Spring warmth returns, soggy Easter weekend ahead

By Robert Whitehurst
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 3:27 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Temperatures soar this week ahead of a long stretch of soggy weather.

TUESDAY

While a few showers are likely overnight, most rain will leave here by sunrise Tuesday. Any lingering cloud cover quickly exits, allowing for mainly sunny skies by the afternoon.

We’ll begin the warming trend with afternoon highs hitting 75° along the Grand Strand. Areas inland of the Waterway, away from the sea breeze, will climb into the lower 80s.

Spring warmth returns this week
WARM MID-WEEK

Most of the same through mid-week with mild mornings and warm afternoons. Clouds will increase late Thursday, but rain chances will hold off until Friday.

Clouds quickly arrive Friday morning, turning overcast by sunrise. We’ll start the day with scattered showers but watch the coverage of the rain increase throughout the day.

The rain may turn heavy on Friday, especially late in the day. Expect the rain to continue overnight Friday and into the weekend.

Spring warmth continues to arrive this week
SOGGY EASTER WEEKEND

The upcoming Easter weekend continues to look soggy. Saturday with feature rounds of rain throughout the day, heavy at times. Temperatures turn much cooler as we struggle to climb out of the mid-50s.

Expect rounds of heavy rain Saturday
Easter Sunday will feature more rain, especially late in the day. We may sneak out some dry time into Sunday afternoon as the storm system begins to pull away.

Expect more showers around Sunday morning
