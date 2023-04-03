Submit a Tip
Getting Real with Real Estate

FIRST ALERT: Clouds increase today, a few showers late

By Andrew Dockery
Published: Apr. 3, 2023
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - We are waking up to partly cloudy skies and the coolest morning of the work week. Temperatures will climb through the new work week with a few showers and storms at times.

TODAY

Temperatures this morning are in the 40s and 50s. It’s the latest time you will see temperature this cool until the weekend. Highs will climb today into the low-mid 70s. Clouds will increase as a quick disturbance slides through the Grand Strand and Pee Dee. Unfortunately, that disturbance will bring a round of afternoon showers.

Highs will climb into the 70s today.
If you have plans for the afternoon & evening, we will add rain chances up to 30% today. This has been a trend that has increased with the past few model runs and one that looks to be mainly evening focused. Not everyone will see the rain but showers will be around starting by the middle afternoon and will continue into the overnight hours.

While this model may be a little overdone, showers will be around later today.
WARMING UP

A few clouds and an isolated shower will be possible for Tuesday morning. Outside of that, clouds will clear and sunshine will return for Tuesday afternoon. Highs will climb into the mid 70s for the Grand Strand with the lower 80s inland. Our warmth will continue as highs climb into the upper 70s for the beaches Wednesday & Thursday. Inland areas will climb into the low-mid 80s.

We're warming up through the work week with the warmest weather Wednesday & Thursday.
LATE WEEK RAIN CHANCES

It’s early to get into too many specifics but with a big weekend for plans, we want to make sure we give you the earliest First Alert to increasing rain chances for the end of the week and into the weekend. Right now, rain chances go from 20% on Thursday to 60% by Saturday and Sunday.

A cold front will move through the area into early Friday morning, increasing moisture and rain chances at 40%. While that cold front wouldn’t be much to worry about, it’s the stalling out of the south just to our south that looks to have some big-time impacts for the weekend. Right now, models love the idea of the cold front stalling to our south and multiple rounds of energy and moisture swinging through for Saturday and Sunday.

Rain chances increase LATE this week with the best chances for the weekend. This will change...
What does all of that mean? Pretty simple that if the forecast were to hold together, we would look at a gloomy & cloudy Easter weekend. Of course, that’s still five to six days away. There’s plenty of time for this to change and we will be sure to keep a close eye on it. For now, enjoy the sunshine and warmer weather through the work week.

