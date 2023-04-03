Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson says ‘Moana’ live-action remake is in the works

Dwayne Johnson, a cast member in "Jungle Cruise," poses at the world premiere of the film,...
Dwayne Johnson, a cast member in "Jungle Cruise," poses at the world premiere of the film, Saturday, July 24, 2021, at Disneyland in Anaheim, Calif.(Chris Pizzello | Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 4:26 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Actor Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson announced Monday that a live-action remake of Disney’s 2016 hit film “Moana” is in development.

The announcement was also shared by Disney CEO Bob Iger during The Walt Disney Company’s Meeting of Shareholders Webcast.

Details are limited, but Johnson is one of the film’s producers and plans to return to star as Maui.

Johnson posted an announcement video on Twitter as well, talking about how the film is “very early in the process” but explained its importance to him.

“I’m deeply humbled and overcome with gratitude to bring the beautiful story of Moana to the live-action big screen,” Johnson said in a news release. “This story is my culture, and this story is emblematic of our people’s grace and warrior strength. I wear this culture proudly on my skin and in my soul, and this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to reunite with Maui—inspired by the mana and spirit of my late grandfather, High Chief Peter Maivia—is one that runs very deep for me.”

It’s unclear if Auli’i Cravalho, who voiced Moana in the original film, will be cast in the title role, although she is listed as an executive producer for the remake.

“She has had such a profound impact on how we think of Disney princesses,” Cravalho said in a news release. “Moana’s strength and perseverance are inspiring—to audiences around the world, to me, and to everyone who helped bring her to life. I’m looking forward to sharing her story in a whole new way.”

The film’s director and release date have not yet been announced.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 dead, 1 injured in 3-vehicle crash on Aynor-bound Hwy 501
1 dead, 1 injured in 3-vehicle crash on Aynor-bound Hwy 501
Mohammad Farraj, Nariman Masoud
Sentencing date scheduled for Florence couple involved in COVID-19 fraud scheme
Missouri authorities say a firefighter was killed after being hit by a suspected drunken driver.
Suspected drunken driver kills firefighter, injures officer in crash, authorities say
Myrtle Beach dermatology office suddenly closes without notifying patients, providing medical records
Troopers identify suspect in deadly Robeson County hit-and-run

Latest News

.
Myrtle Beach dermatology office suddenly closes without notifying patients, providing medical records
.
'Start Today' helps Grand Strand woman lose 100+ lbs.
.
Coroner identifies 34-year-old woman hit, killed by dump truck in Dillon County
.
Grand Strand CPA shares tax tips ahead of deadline
.
Families get up close with trucks, construction equipment at North Myrtle Beach’s ‘Touch-a-Truck’ event