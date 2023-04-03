District suspends 3 students after gun found at Robeson County middle school

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – Three students have been suspended after district leaders said a gun was found at a Robeson County middle school.

Jessica Sealey, the spokesperson for the Public Schools of Robeson County, said administrators at Orrum Middle School were alerted about a weapon at the school on Friday.

An investigation found that a 15-year-old student was in possession of the gun. It also determined that two students handled a gun while the third student did not.

“The Public Schools of Robeson County does not tolerate this kind of behavior on our school campuses,” Sealey said. “We continue to ask anyone who sees something to say something so we can continue to keep our campuses safe.”

The district’s policy states that students could face a 356-day suspension if found with a gun on a school campus, but it’s determined on a case-by-case basis.

