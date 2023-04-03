Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Deadline passes for Brittanee Drexel’s killer to file response to wrongful death lawsuit

Raymond Moody
Raymond Moody(South Carolina Department of Corrections)
By Kristin Nelson
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 4:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The man who admitted to kidnapping, raping and killing a teenage girl while on vacation in Myrtle Beach, has not responded to a wrongful death lawsuit filed against him.

The mother of Brittanee Drexel, Dawn Pleckan, filed the lawsuit against Raymond Moody in January for intentional infliction of emotional distress and outrage.

RELATED COVERAGE:

Brittanee Drexel
Brittanee Drexel

According to new documents filed on the public index, Moody was served with the paperwork on Feb. 21 at McCormick Correctional Institution.

He had until March 23 to file a response to the lawsuit.

But an “entry of default” shows that “no answer or other responsive pleading has been filed, and accordingly enters default against the Defendant, Raymond Douglas Moody.”

Fifteenth Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson explained that this means Moody is not contesting anything that was alleged in the wrongful death lawsuit against him.

He said Pleckan will receive a judgment that will determine the amount of money owed.

Drexel, who was originally from New York, vanished on April 25, 2009 while vacationing in Myrtle Beach.

It wasn’t until 13 years later, in May 2022, that Moody confessed to law enforcement that he had kidnapped, raped and killed Drexel at a campsite in Georgetown County.

He led law enforcement to the Harmony Township area of Georgetown County where her remains were found.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 dead, 1 injured in 3-vehicle crash on Aynor-bound Hwy 501
1 dead, 1 injured in 3-vehicle crash on Aynor-bound Hwy 501
Mohammad Farraj, Nariman Masoud
Sentencing date scheduled for Florence couple involved in COVID-19 fraud scheme
Missouri authorities say a firefighter was killed after being hit by a suspected drunken driver.
Suspected drunken driver kills firefighter, injures officer in crash, authorities say
Myrtle Beach dermatology office suddenly closes without notifying patients, providing medical records
Troopers identify suspect in deadly Robeson County hit-and-run

Latest News

Horry County Sheriff’s Office warns of phone scam
Horry County Sheriff’s Office warns of deputy impersonation, Bitcoin scam
.
‘I don’t have 55 cents to give away let alone $55,000′: Woman, lawsuit claims homebuyer’s contract wasn’t upheld
.
‘I don’t have 55 cents to give away let alone $55,000′: Woman, lawsuit claims homebuyer’s contract wasn’t upheld
.
‘I don’t have 55 cents to give away let alone $55,000′: Woman, lawsuit claims homebuyer’s contract wasn’t upheld