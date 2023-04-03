Coroner identifies 34-year-old woman hit, killed by dump truck in Dillon County

DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Dillon County Coroner’s Office has identified a woman who was struck and killed by a dump truck on I-95 last week.

LCpl. Lena Butler with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said the wreck happened at around 5:30 a.m. last Thursday at Mile Marker 193, just south of Dillon.

Butler said a 2022 Kenworth T880 heading north on the interstate struck a pedestrian, who was heading south in the northbound lane.

Dillon County Coroner Donnie Grimsley identified the victim as 34-year-old Cherelle McFadden, from Darlington.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

