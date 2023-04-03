2 displaced in early morning house fire in Horry County

Submit a Tip
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 5:31 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Two people are displaced due to an early morning house fire in Horry County.

Horry County Fire Rescue crews were called to the Forestbrook community area at 1:49 a.m. for a house fire on Clovis Circle.

This fire is now under control with no reported injuries. Two nearby structures sustained heat damage from the fire.

Two displaced people will be offered assistance from the American Red Cross of South Carolina.

The cause of this fire will be under investigation.

Myrtle Beach Fire Department assisted on this call.

