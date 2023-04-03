1 dead, 1 injured in 3-vehicle crash on Aynor-bound Hwy 501

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person is dead and another injured after a three-car crash in Conway Sunday night.

Horry County Fire Rescue crews were called to Highway 501 near Willie James Road at 7:50 p.m. to a crash with entrapment.

Aynor-bound lanes of traffic were blocked and critical injuries were reported.

According to the report, a vehicle side-swiped another car before going across the median and crashing into another car head-on.

Troopers say a 30-year-old driver died.

It’s unclear how the injured person is doing.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.