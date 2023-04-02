Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Woman tried to abduct child during minor league baseball game, police say

Records show the incident happened as the Toledo Mud Hens played at Fifth Third Field but do...
Records show the incident happened as the Toledo Mud Hens played at Fifth Third Field but do not indicate whether it happened inside or outside of the ballpark.(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 6:08 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - An Ohio woman is accused of trying to abduct a child in a stroller during a Toledo Mud Hens game at Fifth Third Field, court records show.

Police said the incident happened around 6:20 p.m. Saturday when a woman grabbed on to and pulled a stroller “in an attempt to take the child that was in it,” according to court documents.

Police charged 34-year-old Hannah Barbara Carpenter with attempted abduction, a fourth-degree felony, Saturday night, WTVG reports.

Records show the incident happened at Fifth Third Field but do not indicate whether it happened inside or outside of the ballpark. The Mud Hens, a Triple-A minor league baseball team, were playing their second game of the season at the time.

Carpenter is set to be arraigned in court Monday.

Copyright 2023 WTVG via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash blocking lanes on Hwy 17 near Harrelson Blvd
Crash on Hwy 17 outside Coastal Grand Mall cleared
Power out for thousands in Carolina Forest, Conway area
Power restored for thousands in Carolina Forest, Conway area
Convicted killer Alex Murdaugh has been moved to statewide protective custody at a...
Murdaugh moved to protective custody at maximum security SC prison
Danny Lee Morgan
Deputies arrest suspect wanted for attempted murder in Florence
Danville Police are investigating a shooting
Suspect leads high-speed chase through Florence, Dillon, Robeson counties; multiple agencies involved

Latest News

Edgar Salvador Casian-Garcia, 34, and his girlfriend, 38-year-old Araceli Medina, were taken...
Fugitive couple arrested in Mexico; 5 missing children recovered
A burned-out shell of a school bus is all that’s left after a fast-moving fire that broke out...
School bus driver praised for helping 23 students off burning bus
A California school bus driver is being credited with helping to get nearly two dozen students...
23 students escape school bus fire that left only burned-out shell
Los Angeles police officers check drivers' licenses before letting shoppers leave the taped-off...
LA police: 1 dead, 3 wounded in shooting at shopping center