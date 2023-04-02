WATCH: Tiger Woods arrives at Augusta National Golf Club

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Tiger Woods is returning to the Masters, and he was already at Augusta National Golf Club on Sunday.

News 12 spotted him there practicing after the Drive, Chip and Putt national finals .

His return to Augusta National is no longer a surprise as it was a year ago but no less a rare appearance.

This will be only his third tournament against elite competition since he remarkably hobbled his way through 72 holes at Augusta National.

One question leading to the 87th Masters Tournament, which starts April 6, is how well Woods will be able to play.

He remains the biggest draw, especially now because no one knows when they will see him next.

Woods can hit all the shots. His problem is walking to the next one, over four days, on one of the toughest walks in golf.

Still troubled by his February 2021 car crash that mangled his right leg, Woods made the cut last year in the Masters and the PGA Championship (he withdrew after three rounds). He made the cut at Riviera and shot 67 in his lone start in 2023. But it took a toll, and he has sat out for seven weeks to be ready for Augusta.

