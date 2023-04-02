Rescue teams searching coastline after teen disappears in water near Fort Fisher Recreation Area

KURE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - Several crews are searching the Kure Beach coastline for a teenager who disappeared in the water on Saturday.

Fort Fisher Recreation Area Park Ranger Jason Howard says the teenager was in the water close to the rocks in the recreation area. The teen disappeared around noon on Saturday and hasn’t been seen since.

Search crews include a SABLE helicopter, the U.S. Coast Guard, Kure Beach Police Department and the recreation area’s staff.

