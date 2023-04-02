Submit a Tip
Rescue teams searching coastline after teen disappears in water near Fort Fisher Recreation Area

Several crews are searching the Kure Beach coastline for a teenager who disappeared in the water on Saturday.(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 10:19 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
KURE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - Several crews are searching the Kure Beach coastline for a teenager who disappeared in the water on Saturday.

Fort Fisher Recreation Area hiring lifeguards for summer season

Fort Fisher Recreation Area Park Ranger Jason Howard says the teenager was in the water close to the rocks in the recreation area. The teen disappeared around noon on Saturday and hasn’t been seen since.

Search crews include a SABLE helicopter, the U.S. Coast Guard, Kure Beach Police Department and the recreation area’s staff.

