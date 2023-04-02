Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Officials: Man charged in drunk driving crash that killed firefighter, injured officer

Kody Skaggs was charged with DWI resulting in death and DWI resulting in injury. (Courtesy:...
Kody Skaggs was charged with DWI resulting in death and DWI resulting in injury. (Courtesy: Wright County Sheriff's Office)(KY3)
By Chris Six and Andrew McMunn
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 4:56 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WRIGHT COUNTY, Mo. (KYTV/Gray News) - A Missouri man was charged Sunday in a fatal crash that killed a firefighter and injured a police officer.

The Wright County prosecutor said 21-year-old Kody Skaggs was charged with DWI resulting in death and DWI resulting in serious injuries.

On Saturday morning, Justin Sanders and Michael Shane Bryson were sitting in a Ford pickup truck participating in a ride-along and performing traffic surveillance in Mansfield, Missouri.

KYTV reports Skaggs was driving a GMC pickup truck when he crossed the center of the road and hit Sanders and Bryson. Officials said Sanders died on the scene. Bryson was taken to a hospital in Springfield, Missouri.

Mansfield Police Chief Tim Stuart said Bryson is out of the ICU and is scheduled for surgery.

Funeral and visitation arrangements for Sanders have been made this week, according to the Craig-Hurtt Funeral Home.

Skaggs is held on a $50,000 cash bond with special conditions.

Copyright 2023 KY3 via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash blocking lanes on Hwy 17 near Harrelson Blvd
Crash on Hwy 17 outside Coastal Grand Mall cleared
Power out for thousands in Carolina Forest, Conway area
Power restored for thousands in Carolina Forest, Conway area
Danny Lee Morgan
Deputies arrest suspect wanted for attempted murder in Florence
Stephen Smith
Tipster made authorities aware of potential suspects in Stephen Smith’s death
A substitute teacher in South Carolina has reportedly lost her job after she threatened her...
School district bans substitute teacher after threatening to kill her students

Latest News

.
5th Annual Motorcycle Ride for Autism kicks off ahead of National Autism Day
Over the weekend, children and families had a chance to get up close and explore emergency...
Families get up close with trucks, construction equipment at North Myrtle Beach’s ‘Touch-a-Truck’ event
Damage from a late-night tornado is seen in Sullivan, Ind., Saturday, April 1, 2023. Multiple...
32 dead as tornadoes torment from Arkansas to Delaware
LSU's Jasmine Carson shoots during the first half of the NCAA Women's Final Four championship...
LSU wins first NCAA championship, beating Iowa 102-85
A motorcade carrying former President Donald Trump gives a thumbs up as he leaves Trump...
Trump to deliver remarks Tuesday night after his arraignment