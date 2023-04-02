Deputies investigate shooting at Georgetown County home

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting on Sunday.

The sheriff’s office said deputies were called to a report of a shooting at a home on Rose Hill Road.

The details are limited at this time, and it’s not clear if anyone is hurt or if anyone is in custody.

The sheriff’s office said there is no threat to the community.

It added that more information will be released when it becomes available.

Check back with WMBF News for updates to this story.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.