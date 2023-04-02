Submit a Tip
Deputies investigate shooting at Georgetown County home

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 12:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting on Sunday.

The sheriff’s office said deputies were called to a report of a shooting at a home on Rose Hill Road.

The details are limited at this time, and it’s not clear if anyone is hurt or if anyone is in custody.

The sheriff’s office said there is no threat to the community.

It added that more information will be released when it becomes available.

Check back with WMBF News for updates to this story.

