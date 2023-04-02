Families get up close with trucks, construction equipment at North Myrtle Beach’s ‘Touch-a-Truck’ event

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – While many children play with toy fire trucks and police cars, over the weekend they got a chance to see the real-life versions up close.

The North Myrtle Beach Parks and Recreation held its 5th Annual Touch-a-Truck event.

The event gives kids a chance to see a variety of cars and trucks, such as North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue trucks, police cars, race cars, construction equipment and tractors.

“Our boys love trucks. They love all of it,” said mother Courtney Smith. “We live on a farm, so we have tractors and stuff… so we are getting to see things we don’t get to see every day.”

The North Myrtle Beach Parks and Recreation Department said there were over 40 vehicles and equipment at the event. Each organization had someone give children tours of the trucks while also teaching them about the purpose and functionality of the vehicles and equipment.

The event also gave children the opportunity to explore possible careers along the Grand Strand.

The department expected about 4,000 people to attend the event.

The organizers said next year they want to make the event bigger and possibly bring in a helicopter for children and families to check out.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.