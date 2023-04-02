Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Concord police searching for missing brothers

The missing brothers may be with their father, police say.
Aaron Toliver (left) and Josiah Brooks
Aaron Toliver (left) and Josiah Brooks(Provided photo)
By David Whisenant
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 6:43 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - The Concord Police Department is seeking help to find two missing male juveniles.

Officers were dispatched to a possible kidnapping just before 7 p.m. Saturday at a home off Wilshire Avenue Southwest in Concord. According to police, when officers arrived on the scene, they were informed that two young boys, who are reported to be brothers, were taken from a neighbor’s yard where they were playing, and put into a white vehicle (unknown make) by a man believed to be their father.

The brothers live with their grandmother. The father is possibly en route to Texas or Florida, where he has additional family members, according to police.

The brothers are Josiah Brooks, 8 years old, 4′5″ tall, weighing between 55-65 lbs, and Aaron Toliver, 11 years old, 4′ 8″ tall, weighing between 70-80 lbs.

Police say the juveniles’ father is a person of interest in this investigation. Aaron Eugene Toliver is 35 years old, 5′ 7″ tall, and weighs between 160-170 lbs.

Aaron Eugene Toliver
Aaron Eugene Toliver(Provided photo)

Anyone with information is asked to contact 911 or the Concord Police Department at 704-920-5000.

Watch the latest WBTV broadcast here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash blocking lanes on Hwy 17 near Harrelson Blvd
Crash on Hwy 17 outside Coastal Grand Mall cleared
Power out for thousands in Carolina Forest, Conway area
Power restored for thousands in Carolina Forest, Conway area
Danny Lee Morgan
Deputies arrest suspect wanted for attempted murder in Florence
Stephen Smith
Tipster made authorities aware of potential suspects in Stephen Smith’s death
A substitute teacher in South Carolina has reportedly lost her job after she threatened her...
School district bans substitute teacher after threatening to kill her students

Latest News

.
5th Annual Motorcycle Ride for Autism kicks off ahead of National Autism Day
It's the 5th annual motorcycle ride for autism and organizers saw a 100 riders join in for the...
5th Annual Motorcycle Ride for Autism kicks off ahead of National Autism Day
Several crews are searching the Kure Beach coastline for a teenager who disappeared in the...
Rescue teams searching coastline after teen disappears in water near Fort Fisher Recreation Area
Beautiful Sunday
FIRST ALERT: Get ready for a sunny and mild Sunday