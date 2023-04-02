Concord police searching for missing brothers

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - The Concord Police Department is seeking help to find two missing male juveniles.

Officers were dispatched to a possible kidnapping just before 7 p.m. Saturday at a home off Wilshire Avenue Southwest in Concord. According to police, when officers arrived on the scene, they were informed that two young boys, who are reported to be brothers, were taken from a neighbor’s yard where they were playing, and put into a white vehicle (unknown make) by a man believed to be their father.

The brothers live with their grandmother. The father is possibly en route to Texas or Florida, where he has additional family members, according to police.

The brothers are Josiah Brooks, 8 years old, 4′5″ tall, weighing between 55-65 lbs, and Aaron Toliver, 11 years old, 4′ 8″ tall, weighing between 70-80 lbs.

Police say the juveniles’ father is a person of interest in this investigation. Aaron Eugene Toliver is 35 years old, 5′ 7″ tall, and weighs between 160-170 lbs.

Aaron Eugene Toliver (Provided photo)

Anyone with information is asked to contact 911 or the Concord Police Department at 704-920-5000.

