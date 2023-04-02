Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Biltmore employee passes away after tree falls during high winds

Biltmore Estate
Biltmore Estate(Biltmore Estate)
By Sumner Moorer
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 3:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - A spokesperson for the Biltmore Estate confirms an employee was killed after a tree fell during a high wind gust Saturday.

Officials say Buncombe County EMS, Asheville Fire and Rescue, and the Biltmore’s company police responded.

The Biltmore released a statement saying, “This tragedy is devastating to all of us on the Biltmore team and we all feel the weight of this heartbreaking event. We are offering assistance to the family at this time and providing support to our employees who are impacted by the death of their friend and co-worker.”

This tragic news comes just under a year after 46-year-old firefighter Casey Skudin was killed by a falling tree at the Biltmore Estate.

Stay with FOX Carolina for updates.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash blocking lanes on Hwy 17 near Harrelson Blvd
Crash on Hwy 17 outside Coastal Grand Mall cleared
Power out for thousands in Carolina Forest, Conway area
Power restored for thousands in Carolina Forest, Conway area
Danny Lee Morgan
Deputies arrest suspect wanted for attempted murder in Florence
Stephen Smith
Tipster made authorities aware of potential suspects in Stephen Smith’s death
A substitute teacher in South Carolina has reportedly lost her job after she threatened her...
School district bans substitute teacher after threatening to kill her students

Latest News

.
5th Annual Motorcycle Ride for Autism kicks off ahead of National Autism Day
Mohammad Farraj, Nariman Masoud
Sentencing date scheduled for Florence couple involved in COVID-19 fraud scheme
[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
Deputies investigate shooting at Georgetown County home
It's the 5th annual motorcycle ride for autism and organizers saw a 100 riders join in for the...
5th Annual Motorcycle Ride for Autism kicks off ahead of National Autism Day