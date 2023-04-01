Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Power out for thousands in Carolina Forest, Conway area

Power out for thousands in Carolina Forest, Conway area
Power out for thousands in Carolina Forest, Conway area(Horry Electric Co-op)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 9:33 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Thousands are without power Friday night in Coway and the Carolina Forest area.

According to information from Horry Electric, approximately 3,500 customers are affected.

Power out for thousands in Carolina Forest, Conway are
Power out for thousands in Carolina Forest, Conway are(Horry Electric Co-op)

Horry Electric says it is investigating the outages.

Other electric companies are not currently reporting outages.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An attack on a man with mental disabilities was caught on camera.
Police: Man with disabilities assaulted by two teens on camera
Willow has died. According to the Maryland Zoo, a cause of death is not yet known, but an...
‘Tremendous loss’: Zoo announces unexpected death of 6-year-old giraffe
Evelyn Clark
Deputies find 8 pounds of weed at home near Georgetown County school; woman arrested
One person was taken to a facility for treatment of a gunshot wound that was not considered...
Police: Student shot self in hand, sparking campus lockdown
Convicted killer Alex Murdaugh has been moved to statewide protective custody at a...
Murdaugh moved to protective custody at maximum security SC prison

Latest News

.
Church’s mobile food bank aims to help people beyond Grand Strand, Pee Dee
Myrtle Beach Food Truck Festival returns this weekend
Myrtle Beach Food Truck Festival returns this weekend
Construction of Myrtle Beach World War II Memorial could begin in June
Construction of Myrtle Beach World War II Memorial could begin in June
.
'This isn't the way our country operates': Rep. Russell Fry says there's much to uncover about Trump indictment
South Carolina takes on Iowa in the women's NCAA Final Four.
LIVE BLOG: South Carolina vs. Iowa in women’s Final Four