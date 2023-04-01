Power out for thousands in Carolina Forest, Conway area

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Thousands are without power Friday night in Coway and the Carolina Forest area.

According to information from Horry Electric, approximately 3,500 customers are affected.

Power out for thousands in Carolina Forest, Conway are (Horry Electric Co-op)

Horry Electric says it is investigating the outages.

Other electric companies are not currently reporting outages.

