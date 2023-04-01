Power out for thousands in Carolina Forest, Conway area
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 9:33 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Thousands are without power Friday night in Coway and the Carolina Forest area.
According to information from Horry Electric, approximately 3,500 customers are affected.
Horry Electric says it is investigating the outages.
Other electric companies are not currently reporting outages.
Stay with WMBF News for updates.
