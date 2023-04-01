Submit a Tip
Deputies arrest suspect wanted for attempted murder in Florence

Danny Lee Morgan
Danny Lee Morgan(Florence County Detention Center)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 2:29 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The suspect in a shooting late Thursday night in Florence is behind bars.

The Florence County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to the area of Sheba Lane at around 11 p.m.

Officials said the victim and family members were able to tell deputies on the scene that a suspect shot the victim and left the scene before first responders arrived.

Family members identified the suspect as Danny Lee Morgan, 49, of Pamplico. Deputies were unable to find him in the area.

The victim was taken to a hospital, where they’re reported to be in stable condition.

Morgan was arrested Saturday. He is charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, and pointing and presenting a firearm.

Morgan is being held at the Florence County Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

