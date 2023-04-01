Submit a Tip
Gamecocks’ Aliyah Boston declares for the WNBA Draft

South Carolina forward Aliyah Boston shoots a 3-pointer against Auburn during the first half of...
South Carolina forward Aliyah Boston shoots a 3-pointer against Auburn during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Columbia, S.C., Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023.((AP Photo/Nell Redmond))
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 3:36 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Aliyah Boston is forgoing her final year of eligibility and declaring for the WNBA Draft.

The forward made the announcement via social media.

Boston has an extra year of college eligibility after the NCAA granted an extra year after the 2020 COVID-19 Pandemic affected the athletic season.

The highly decorated college basketball star thanked the Gamecocks fans for their love and support in a post to social media.

