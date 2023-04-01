Gamecocks’ Aliyah Boston declares for the WNBA Draft

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Aliyah Boston is forgoing her final year of eligibility and declaring for the WNBA Draft.

The forward made the announcement via social media.

Boston has an extra year of college eligibility after the NCAA granted an extra year after the 2020 COVID-19 Pandemic affected the athletic season.

The highly decorated college basketball star thanked the Gamecocks fans for their love and support in a post to social media.

God makes no mistakes❤️ this program has been so good to my family and I. Wouldn’t trade these past 4 years for anything. With love gamecock nation❤️ #forevertothee pic.twitter.com/tM2iY0lMet — Aliyah A. Boston (@aa_boston) April 1, 2023

