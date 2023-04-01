5th Annual Motorcycle Ride for Autism kicks off ahead of National Autism Day

Submit a Tip
By Natasha Laguerre
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 3:58 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The 5th annual ride for autism kicked off Saturday in an effort to bring awareness ahead of National Autism Day on April 2.

More than 100 bikers went on a 50-mile ride from North Myrtle Beach to Murrells Inlet.

These bikers are riding to raise awareness to the spectrum.

“It’s the most heartfelt thing that you can do. To know that somebody is going to benefit from what we are doing and help people that really need it,” said Bike rider Paul Chieco.

Chieco wanted to help those close to him, so five years ago he started this ride.

“I have a lot of families and friends that autism directly affects. You see the struggles that they go through, and you get to see how everybody progresses,” said Cheico.

The ride raises money for SOS Project Lifesaver, a non-profit that provides tracking bracelets for those who could wander away from their families.

That money will cover the cost of the bracelets, so families don’t have to pay. Last year, organizers say they raised $15,000.

“This is just a super way to give security to some of the parents or to any other family member that they can be found quickly,” said Cheico.

Cheico says they are going to continue the ride for many years to come.

