1 hurt after motorcycle crash on George Bishop Pkwy

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was taken to the hospital with injuries and lanes of traffic are blocked after a motorcycle crash Saturday.

Horry County Fire Rescue crews were called to the area of George Bishop Parkway and Fantasy Harbour Boulevard at 1:46 p.m. for a single-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle.

South Carolina Department of Public Safety is investigating.

Please avoid the area to avoid delays, and for the safety of those on the scene.

