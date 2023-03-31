Submit a Tip
Getting Real with Real Estate

‘We love making people happy’: Myrtle Beach Food Truck Festival returns this weekend

By Makayla Evans
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 7:27 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - You can get your hands on food from more than 50 food trucks all weekend long at the Myrtle Beach Food Truck Festival.

There will be all kinds of food from wings, lobster dogs, Japanese food, and a barbeque food truck all the way from Tennessee.

Tickets for the event are $5 at the gate or online, but kids 12 & under get in for free.

The owners of Surf Dawgs Food Truck are based in Surfside Beach and said they started out with only a hot dog push cart a few years ago.

The pair bumped into each other here in the Grand Strand and found out they’re both from the same neighborhood in the Bronx, and they both wanted to bring New York-style hot dogs to the south.

Surf Dawgs soon upgraded to a food truck, expanded their menu, and now serve up gourmet hot dogs across the Grand Strand.

Co-owner Vince Grimaldi said this is their first time at the Myrtle Beach Food Truck Festival, and their favorite part is serving you wherever they go.

“We just love the people. We love making people happy. We love meeting new people, doing events and getting out there. It’s like moving your office to a different location every day,” said Grimaldi.

He said Surf Dawgs makes homemade chili, slaw and dressings so they’ve spent all week long preparing for the event.

Along with the food trucks, there will be craft vendors, live music, beer and more.

Here are the dates and times for the three-day event located at Burroughs & Chapin Pavilion Place:

  • Friday, March 31 from 5-9 p.m.
  • Saturday, April 1 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Sunday, April 2 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Click here for ticket information and a full list of vendors.

