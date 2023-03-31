‘This isn’t the way our country operates’: Rep. Russell Fry says there’s much to uncover about Trump indictment

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Top Republicans have begun aligning themselves with former President Donald J. Trump as news of his upcoming indictment spread, including 7th Congressional District Representative Russell Fry.

Trump is facing multiple charges of falsifying business records, including at least one felony offense, in the indictment handed down by a Manhattan grand jury, according to The Associated Press.

Trump is the first former president ever to face an indictment. The indictment remained sealed and the specific charges were not immediately known

Congressman Fry says he believes Congress is going to be involved because of the ‘unique constitutional questions that are raised by this egregious action’.

“I think this district attorney is in over his skis. Obviously, within the district of Manhattan, he’s already admired in controversy for not doing his job,” Fry said.

Three republican committee chairs are asking the District Attorney’s Office for documents including grand jury testimony.

The DA sent a letter to those representatives asking them to let the criminal process proceed without political interference.

