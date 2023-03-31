Suspect leads high-speed chase through Florence, Dillon, Robeson counties; multiple agencies involved

Submit a Tip
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 5:13 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A high-speed chase that began in South Carolina and spanned three counties Friday afternoon has ended in North Carolina.

Florence County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Tommy Sullivan said the chase began on Lucas Street and there were warrants for the driver.

The driver fled from deputies northbound on I-95 at speeds ranging from 55 mph to 95 mph passing through Dillon County, where deputies assisted.

Florence and Dillon County deputies terminated the chase when it crossed state lines at Robeson County.

North Carolina Highway Patrol assisted with the chase once it crossed state lines and the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office took over.

According to NCHP, the vehicle leading the chase was reported stolen.

The vehicle eventually stopped in the roadway and the chase concluded.

WMBF News has reached out to Robeson County Sheriff’s Office and is waiting to hear back.

No further information is currently available. Stay with WMBF news for updates.

