Sheriff: Upstate operation identifies 13 men preying on minors for sex

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Sheriff Hobart Lewis with the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said an orchestrated operation to identify and catch adults preying on minor children for sex led to the arrest of 13 men.

According to Sheriff Lewis, the Operation November Rain took place between Nov. 1, 2022 and Nov. 4, 2022 and involved undercover investigators chatting online, posing as children of various ages under the age of 16. They would exchange chat dialogue with these willing adults who would either set up a time to meet the child for sex or share inappropriate sexual material online.

Operation November Rain (Greenville County Sheriff's Office)

Deputies said in all, ten adults traveled one as far as Athens, Tennessee, to a location in Greenville County where they thought they were meeting up with the child for sex only to be met by a team of deputies who took them into custody. In addition to the ten “travelers,” three suspects were arrested for sharing inappropriate sexual material online.

The following people were charged:

Suspect name Charges Chad Michael Whitman o 2nd degree Criminal Sexual Conduct with a Minor, or attempt between 11 – 14 years of age

o Criminal Solicitation of a minor Joshua Charles Straub o 2nd degree Criminal Sexual Conduct with a Minor, or attempt between 11 – 14 years of age

o Criminal Solicitation of a Minor James Albert Hook o 2nd degree Criminal Sexual Conduct with a Minor, or attempt between 11 – 14 years of age

o 1st degree Sexual Exploitation of a Minor

o Criminal Solicitation of a Minor Brian Cortes o 2nd degree Criminal Sexual Conduct with a Minor, or attempt between 11 – 14 years of age

o Disseminating Obscene Material to a Person under 18 years of age

o 1st degree Sexual Exploitation of a Minor

o Criminal Solicitation of a Minor Benjamin Solano Zamora o 2nd degree Criminal Sexual Conduct with a Minor, or attempt between 11 – 14 years of age

o Criminal Solicitation of a Minor Dallon Christopher Barnwell o 2nd degree Criminal Sexual Conduct with a Minor, or attempt between 11 – 14 years of age

o Criminal Solicitation of a minor Justin Ty Serafini o 2nd degree Criminal Sexual Conduct with a Minor, or attempt between 11 – 14 years of age

o Criminal Solicitation of a Minor Cristhian Josue Bonilla-Jimenez o 2nd degree Criminal Sexual Conduct with a Minor, or attempt between 11 – 14 years of age

o Criminal Solicitation of a Minor Peter Sreckovich o 2nd degree Criminal Sexual Conduct with a Minor, or attempt between 11 – 14 years of age

o Criminal Solicitation of a Minor Steve Michael Worrell o 2 counts of 2nd degree Criminal Sexual Conduct with a Minor between 11 – 14 years of age

o 2 counts of Criminal Solicitation of a Minor

o 2 counts of 2nd degree Sexual Exploitation of a Minor Kevin Michael Polich o 1st degree Sexual Exploitation of a Minor

o Criminal Solicitation of a minor Heath Justin Ramey o Criminal Solicitation of a Minor Brandon Edward Howard o Criminal Solicitation of a Minor

“Operations like these are essential to the community we serve as long as predators are looking to prey on our most vulnerable victims; the children.” said Sheriff Lewis. “People see the defendants and wonder, ‘how can I ever identify who these people might be to protect my child?’ The answer is you can’t; that’s what we are here for. That’s why our team of investigators and investigators from neighboring agencies conduct operations like these, so the people can rest assured knowing that we are hard at work keeping our communities safe.”

The investigation is ongoing as the task force is working to identify others involved.

MORE NEWS: Upstate child dies after given enough Benadryl to kill adult man, official says

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.