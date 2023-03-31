Scotland County man accused of setting fire to buildings

LAUREL HILL, N.C. (WMBF) - Authorities arrested a North Carolina man accused of setting fire to buildings in the area.

The Scotland County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded Friday to Ozzell Road in Laurel Hill, where two buildings were on fire.

A suspect, later identified as 23-year-old Tristen Smith, was found nearby and was arrested after an investigation.

Smith is charged with two counts of second-degree arson. Deputies said he received a $1 million bond and is being held at the Scotland County Detention Center as of Friday morning.

Officials said Smith was also on active probation for arson.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.