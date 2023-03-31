Submit a Tip
Police wrestle with alligator roaming neighborhood

Tampa police wrangled a 9-foot gator roaming around a neighborhood. (WFTS)
By WFTS staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 9:46 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TAMPA, Fla. (WFTS) - Police officers in Florida wrangled a 9-foot alligator that was found roaming near a neighborhood.

One officer tried to lasso a rope around the animal’s snout, but the alligator lunged at him.

At one point, officers sat on top of the gator to try to contain it.

They were eventually able to subdue it.

The officers and an alligator trapper carried it into a van.

Police did not immediately say what they did with the animal.

