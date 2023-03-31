Submit a Tip
Getting Real with Real Estate

Police: Myrtle Beach man threatned to stab former roommate

Scott Olson
Scott Olson(JRLDC)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 1:31 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A Myrtle Beach man was arrested after police said he threatened to stab a former roommate.

A police report obtained by WMBF News states officers from the Myrtle Beach Police Department were called to the Balsam Place Apartments off Highway 501 for an incident on March 25.

The victim told police he was laying on their bed when the suspect, later identified as 57-year-old Scott Olson, walked into the victim’s apartment and said they killed his cat.

Olsen then allegedly pulled out a knife and opened it, threatning to stab the victim. Olson reportedly left when the victim pulled out their phone to call 911.

The victim also told police they had not spoken to Olson in over a year and that they didn’t invite him over or give him permission to be in the apartment.

No one was hurt and no items were taken.

Online records show Olson was arrested Thursday and charged with first-degree assault, first-degree burglary and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. As of Friday afternoon, he’s being held at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center on a $16,000 bond.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

