NC state senators propose bill eliminating participation trophies from youth sports

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - As the old saying goes, “It’s not whether you win or lose, it’s how you play the game.”

A new bill proposed by the North Carolina State Senate would beg to differ.

SB 430, sponsored by state senators Tim Moffitt, Eddie Settle and Bobby Hanig, seeks to eliminate participation trophies handed out by youth sports leagues that are run by local government.

The proposal states that awards given by these leagues “shall be based on identified performance achievements.”

It will now head to a committee to determine whether or not the chamber will debate on the bill.

The issue has created passionate debate at little league diamonds and soccer fields for years.

Bill Larkin has coached youth sports in Matthews for three years, and said there’s no harm in rewarding kids for participating in sports.

“Depending on the personalities involved a participation trophy can be very meaningful,” Larkin said. “If that keeps them coming back to the sport, I think that’s worth it.”

Meanwhile other coaches like Michael Keith said handing out awards for simply showing up does more harm than good in youth sports.

“Life lessons. They need to know that not everything is given to them in life,” Keith said. “That they need to earn something.”

Regardless of where they stand on the issue, both coaches agree that the world of kids athletics is not where the state’s government should be focusing its efforts.

“I would encourage them to channel that passion into other areas that the government really belongs in, and not youth sports,” Larkin said.

