Myrtle Beach helicopter company surprises one-millionth passenger

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Planning adventures on a family vacation led one family to a welcomed surprise,

7-year-old Sicily Kleeberg became the one-millionth passenger for Helicopter Adventures in Myrtle Beach when her family decided to take a trip from North Carolina to the Grand Strand.

“it was pretty unexpected,” said Harrison Kleeberg, Sicily’s dad. “It was a pretty neat experience to come fly for the first time in a helicopter and only to find out that we, or Sicily was rather, the one-millionth passenger so that was really special to be able to share that with everyone.”

The entire family enjoyed the surprise and shared their reaction to what started as a fun family adventure and ended up being a memory of a lifetime.

“We were in total shock, we didn’t know what was going on,” said Dave Frasure, Sicily’s Great Grandfather. “The man brought out a sign and gave it to us, and said you’re the one-millionth passenger and I couldn’t believe it, it’s just been wonderful.”

President and CEO of Helicopter Adventures said it took them ten years to make this momentous day of celebration. He added seeing the smiles on families’ faces is why they continue to do what they do.

Sicily recalled her trip in the sky, seeing panoramic views of Myrtle Beach, seeing the beaches and baseball fields.

When asked if she enjoyed the experience, Sicily’s answer was simple.

“Yes!”

