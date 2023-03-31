Submit a Tip
Murdaugh moved to protective custody at maximum security SC prison

Convicted killer Alex Murdaugh has been moved to the statewide protective custody unit of a South Carolina maximum security prison.
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 3:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - Convicted killer Alex Murdaugh has been moved to the statewide protective custody unit of a South Carolina maximum security prison.

That word came Friday afternoon from the state Department of Corrections after Murdaugh’s reception and evaluation process was complete.

Murdaugh was sentenced to two life sentences for the killings of his wife, Maggie; and their son, Paul, at the family’s rural hunting property in Colleton County in 2021.

“Inmates in this unit have validated protective concerns and are placed in a specialized unit to separate them from the general population,” the agency said in a statement. “Their location is not disclosed for safety and security reasons.”

It notes the unit currently houses 28 inmates.

The South Carolina Department of Corrections’ Protective Custody Review Board met Thursday to make a reccomendation of a statewide protective custody classification for Murdaugh. The four-member board included SCDC security, mental health and classification experts, the agency said.

