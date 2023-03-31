Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Marlboro County Sheriff: 21-year-old in custody after months-long investigation into drug deals

Cody Alan Clark
Cody Alan Clark(Marlboro County Sheriff's Office)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 3:46 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A 21-year-old is in custody following a three-month-long investigation into the sale of illegal drugs by the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office.

On Thursday, the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division arrested Cody Alan Clark, 21, of McColl, during a traffic stop in the McColl area.

Clark is charged with trafficking methamphetamine (greater than 10 grams but less than 28 grams) and possession with intent to distribute cocaine.

Because a child was in the car at the time of the traffic stop and a firearm was found, Clark is charged with possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime and unlawful exposure of methamphetamine to a minor child.

Clark was also charged with four counts of distribution of fentanyl stemming from the three-month-long investigation into him allegedly selling drugs.

Clark is being held in the Marlboro County Detention Center until his bond hearing at the Marlboro County Magistrate’s Office for the eight charges.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Willow has died. According to the Maryland Zoo, a cause of death is not yet known, but an...
‘Tremendous loss’: Zoo announces unexpected death of 6-year-old giraffe
One person was taken to a facility for treatment of a gunshot wound that was not considered...
Police: Student shot self in hand, sparking campus lockdown
Evelyn Clark
Deputies find 8 pounds of weed at home near Georgetown County school; woman arrested
Human remains found in an Illinois storage unit have been identified.
Human remains found in storage unit identified as former police chief
Christopher Fortune, April McPherson
Deputies: Victim beaten, robbed at Florence County motel; 2 arrested

Latest News

Myrtle Beach Food Truck Festival returns this weekend
Myrtle Beach Food Truck Festival returns this weekend
Construction of Myrtle Beach World War II Memorial could begin in June
Construction of Myrtle Beach World War II Memorial could begin in June
.
WMBF News ALEXA March 31, 2023
Upstate parents charged for killing son with Benadryl
Upstate child dies after given enough Benadryl to kill adult man, official says