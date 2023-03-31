Marlboro County Sheriff: 21-year-old in custody after months-long investigation into drug deals

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A 21-year-old is in custody following a three-month-long investigation into the sale of illegal drugs by the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office.

On Thursday, the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division arrested Cody Alan Clark, 21, of McColl, during a traffic stop in the McColl area.

Clark is charged with trafficking methamphetamine (greater than 10 grams but less than 28 grams) and possession with intent to distribute cocaine.

Because a child was in the car at the time of the traffic stop and a firearm was found, Clark is charged with possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime and unlawful exposure of methamphetamine to a minor child.

Clark was also charged with four counts of distribution of fentanyl stemming from the three-month-long investigation into him allegedly selling drugs.

Clark is being held in the Marlboro County Detention Center until his bond hearing at the Marlboro County Magistrate’s Office for the eight charges.

