Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

LIVE BLOG: South Carolina vs. Iowa in women’s Final Four

By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 2:07 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS, T.X. (FOX Carolina) - The Gamecocks women’s basketball team continue their NCAA tournament run in Dallas on Friday as they face Iowa in the Final Four.

Top-seeded South Carolina is looking to punch their ticket to a back-to-back National Championship with a win over the No. 2 seed Hawkeyes.

Tipoff is at 9 p.m. Below is a live blog of game updates:

The winner will take on the winner of LSU vs. Virginia Tech in the National Championship on Sunday, Apr. 2.

More Gamecocks Coverage
Gamecocks win big during 2023 Naismith Awards in Dallas
Remembering 2017 national championship for Gamecocks WBB in Dallas
ESPN reporter Holly Rowe credits Dawn Staley for her love of women’s basketball
‘I don’t want to coach in the men’s game:’ Staley asked about interest in Temple job

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Willow has died. According to the Maryland Zoo, a cause of death is not yet known, but an...
‘Tremendous loss’: Zoo announces unexpected death of 6-year-old giraffe
One person was taken to a facility for treatment of a gunshot wound that was not considered...
Police: Student shot self in hand, sparking campus lockdown
Evelyn Clark
Deputies find 8 pounds of weed at home near Georgetown County school; woman arrested
Human remains found in an Illinois storage unit have been identified.
Human remains found in storage unit identified as former police chief
Christopher Fortune, April McPherson
Deputies: Victim beaten, robbed at Florence County motel; 2 arrested

Latest News

For a second year there will be no fans on the course for Monday After the Masters.
Monday After The Masters set to return without fans
Dawn Staley interview
‘I don’t want to coach in the men’s game:’ Staley asked about interest in Temple job
.
Monday After the Masters returns without fans
Tory Meiborg with Savant Wealth Management joins us to give some tips on what to consider as...
Tips to consider as federal and state tax deadlines approach