Jerusalem Mediterranean Restaurant & Bar is celebrating 8 years in the Grand Strand

By TJ Ross
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 12:38 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - From the moment you walk through the doors of Jerusalem Bar and Grill, you know you’re in going to experience much more than just an exquisite meal.

Owner and chef Maksim Garby has created an atmosphere unlike anything else you’ll find in Myrtle Beach or anywhere else for that matter.

Max has thoughtfully and intentionally blended the best of the Mediterranean world by incorporating the flavors, special dishes, cooking techniques, and ingredients of places like Greece, Morocco, Turkey, Egypt and Israel to create traditional, authentic and unique dishes.

From the handmade, one-of-a kind Turkish globes to the equally unique and custom-made seating and tables, stepping inside Jerusalem is like stepping into another country, all right here in Myrtle Beach.

