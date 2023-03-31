Horry County Planning Commission discusses plans for Postal Way development funded by ‘private money’

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Major developments could be hitting Postal Way in Carolina Forest.

Developers are asking The Horry County Planning Commission to rezone a piece of land along the road.

It would be to possibly add over 1,000 residential and commercial units along the road. Of those including, townhomes, single-family homes, and businesses.

The plans would also add three access points connecting Highway 501 and four others on Postal Way, with the addition of two roundabouts.

At a Thursday Horry County Planning Commission workshop, members said the money that would pay for the project wouldn’t come from taxpayer dollars, but from ‘private money’.

They also said the land isn’t designated a flood zone according to the county.

County documents state, if these plans go forward, around 10,000 vehicles could be passing along Postal Way every single day.

Along with those plans, county plans also show the addition of a traffic light along Highway 501 and further expansion of Postal Way.

In January, the road was widened and underwent several changes, including the installation of intersection improvements and sidewalks.

Carolina Forest resident, Cherie Reid says there are several residents like her who are against the new proposed plans.

“There are times when you really can’t. You can go two miles and it’ll take a half hour. If they add all the new homes there and all that traffic, it’s just going to slow everything down,” she said.

Next week, a public hearing on the project will be held at the Horry County Government and Justice Center.

