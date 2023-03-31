Grand Strand lotto player turns $10 win into $500K win

SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A Grand Strand lottery player turned a $10 winning lottery ticket into a $500,000 win.

The winner says while he was cashing in a $10 winning ticket, he made a “split-second decision” to buy another ticket.

He didn’t scratch the ticket right away. Instead, he waited until his work break to scratch the $500,000 Multiplier Money ticket he bought in Surfside Beach. The result startled him.

That ticket won him the half-a-million-dollar top prize.

“I thought I was having a panic attack, a heart attack and a stroke,” he said describing his initial response to the big win.

Now he’s feeling just fine.

“I’m debt free,” he said.

The winner overcame odds of 1 in 660,000 to win $500,000 in the $500,000 Multiplier Money game. One more top prize remains on the ticket.

Murphy Express #8632 in Surfside Beach received a commission of $5,000 for selling the claimed ticket.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.