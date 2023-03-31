FIRST ALERT: Warm Friday ahead, gusty winds & storms arrive Saturday

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A breezy southerly wind will warm temperatures up today & tomorrow before a round of showers and storms move in Saturday afternoon.

FRIDAY

It’s a mild and beautiful day on tap. With partly cloudy skies early, temperatures will range from the upper 40s inland to the low-mid 50s along the Grand Strand.

Highs will be warm today, climbing into the 70s area wide. Winds will be gusty through the afternoon. (WMBF)

Sunshine will continue today with a breezy wind out of the south. This will allow temperatures into the lower 70s at the beach and the upper 70s inland. There’s just enough low-level moisture where an isolated shower will be possible this afternoon.

We added just a slim 20% chance of rain to the forecast for an isolated shower today. Most locations will remain dry until our next round of showers & storms on Saturday.

CHANGEABLE WEEKEND

The next cold front will push through the Carolinas on Saturday with a round of changeable weather for the weekend.

Saturday will turn out warm and windy. Temperatures will quickly climb through the day with afternoon readings topping out in the upper 70s to near 80.

Winds will increase through the morning and turn very gusty from midday through the afternoon. Gusts of 35 to 40 mph will be common through the day.

It's going to be a breezy day on tap, especially ahead of the cold front. Winds will pick (WMBF)

As we head into Saturday afternoon, the cold front will start to move into the area and will be accompanied by a band of showers and a few thunderstorms. The downpours and storms will arrive in the Pee Dee from midday into the early afternoon.

A line of showers & storms will move into the area Saturday afternoon. Right now, the timing looks to be from 1-3 PM for the Pee Dee. (WMBF)

By the mid to late afternoon, this round of rain will push through the Grand Strand. By mid evening, the front will push all of the activity off shore.

A line of showers & storms will move into the area Saturday afternoon. Right now, the timing looks to be from 3-5 PM for the Grand Strand. (WMBF)

While there is not a lot of energy available for severe weather, the warm temperatures along with strong winds in the upper atmosphere could lead to one or two strong to severe storms and a LEVEL 1 severe weather risk in place. Whatever you do, don’t cancel your Saturday plans! When all is said and done, rain chances look to be in and out in about two hours for every location Saturday. This front will move through fast.

It's a small severe weather threat but there's still a chance of a strong storm. (WMBF)

Behind the cold front, drier and cooler air will move in for the second half of the weekend.

Sunday will see a return to sunny skies and afternoon temperatures around 10 to 15 degrees cooler - in the middle and upper 60s. We will be back into the 70s by Monday afternoon.

Highs will climb into the upper 70s for Saturday before the cold front brings showers & storms. Don't cancel your weekend plans but expect to see storms for a 1-2 hour window. (WMBF)

