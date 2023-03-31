Dining with Dockery: Jerusalem Bar & Grill

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - It’s time for another Dining with Dockery and this week should be great!

We’re taking you to Jerusalem Bar & Grill located in Myrtle Beach. You can find Jerusalem Bar & Grill at 7211 N Kings Highway.

We’re excited for this because some of you have told us about Jerusalem Bar & Grill for a while now.

Their menu is elaborate. It offers up hot mezze, cold mezze and entrees ranging from chicken, beef, lamb, fish. You also can’t forget about the signature dishes.

Of course, we want to show you some of the staples at Jerusalem Bar & Grill. In the video above, you can watch Andrew try out some of the menu items and get his reaction to all of the food.

If you want to look at the menu, you can visit the website here.

If you head up to Jerusalem Bar & Grill, make sure you tell them Halley & Andrew sent you from Grand Strand Today.

