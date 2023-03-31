Submit a Tip
Deputies: 18-year-old charged in Georgetown County stabbing

Dallas Ray Cooper
Dallas Ray Cooper(Georgetown County Detention Center)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 2:25 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - An 18-year-old has been charged in connection to a stabbing that left a person hurt in Georgetown County.

The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office said Dallas Ray Cooper was arrested Thursday after an incident on Indian Hut Road, located near Andrews.

Deputies said a 47-year-old victim was stabbed in the chest. They were treated and later released from a hospital shortly after the stabbing.

Cooper is being charged with first-degree assault.

As of Friday afternoon, online records show he’s being held at the Georgetown County Detention Center with no bond set.

