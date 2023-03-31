Deputies: 18-year-old charged in Georgetown County stabbing

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - An 18-year-old has been charged in connection to a stabbing that left a person hurt in Georgetown County.

The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office said Dallas Ray Cooper was arrested Thursday after an incident on Indian Hut Road, located near Andrews.

Deputies said a 47-year-old victim was stabbed in the chest. They were treated and later released from a hospital shortly after the stabbing.

Cooper is being charged with first-degree assault.

As of Friday afternoon, online records show he’s being held at the Georgetown County Detention Center with no bond set.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.