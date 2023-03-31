Construction of Myrtle Beach World War II Memorial now set to begin in June

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Construction on a new memorial in Myrtle Beach paying homage to those who served in World War II could begin this summer.

The latest renderings and information on the project were presented to Myrtle Beach City Council during its meeting on Tuesday. The memorial would sit near Warbird Park in the area of The Market Common, with construction currently set to begin in June.

It’s a change after construction was originally scheduled to start in March.

Included in the memorial is a wall with each side focusing on a different part of World War II history. The right side would focus more on the old airfield where The Market Common now stands, which was one of several in South Carolina during the war.

The other side of the wall would tell more regional stories from the period. A map with bronze medallions marking Myrtle Beach and the locations of famous World War II battles will be featured on the concrete walkway. Benches and flags for each military branch are also in the works.

A sculpture is also planned to be a centerpiece of the memorial, but will likely be installed after construction is completed.

The memorial is also planned to be able to hold 100-150 chairs that can be used for ceremonies.

The project will move toward construction once a bid is placed and a contract is finalized.

The current timeline has construction completed by the fall, with a full reveal set in time for Veterans Day on Nov. 11.

