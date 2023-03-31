Submit a Tip
Church’s mobile food bank aims to help people beyond Grand Strand, Pee Dee

The pantry distributed foods like fruits, vegetables, dairy products and baked goods to those in need.
By Natasha Laguerre
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 7:02 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
HEMINGWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Long lines greeted the Tabernacle of God Ministries mobile food bank in Hemingway Friday

Organizers said they weren’t surprised when the line for the mobile food bank started wrapping around the parking lot around noon on Friday. More than 50 cars were waiting to get boxes of food.

The Tabernacle of God Ministries brought 45,000 pounds of food for people in need.

The pastor of the church says this is the first time serving people in Hemingway and the surrounding communities.

“I love and appreciate that because I really do need it,” said resident Wilma Delhong. “It’s important to be able to survive. I was diagnosed with heart failure and I wasn’t allowed to work anymore, so it took away my income.”

Williams is making sure that he can help as many people as possible the Pee Dee.

“In the time that we are in now, people have jobs but those jobs can meet ends meet,” said Williams. “They have to make a decision to either pay for medicine, pay rent or buy food. We try to be good stewards by giving it out and giving it free. Don’t put no stipulation on it. We want people to do the right thing so the stuff that they can’t use share it with someone else.”

According to the SC food desert map, Hemingway is not considered a food desert. But it stands close to Georgetown County, which is identified as a food desert.

A food desert means an area where the population has low access to fresh food.

“The inflation is just so high and food costs so much. There are so many needed people out there and so many housebound people that I share with other people. When I get food I share it with other people,” said resident Katherine Jones.

The church team is planning to go to Mississippi next week to help those in need after the recent storm damage.

