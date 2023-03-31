Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Biden to Russia on detained US journalist: ‘Let him go’

For the first time since the Cold War, an American journalist has been detained on spying accusations by Russia. (CNN, POOL, GETTY IMAGES, Instagram, MORE)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 9:56 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Friday urged Russia to release Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich after the country’s security service arrested him on espionage charges — allegations that the newspaper denies.

“Let him go,” Biden told reporters at the White House on Friday morning when asked about his message to Russia on the arrest of Gershkovich.

Russia’s Federal Security Service has accused Gershkovich, a U.S. citizen, of trying to obtain classified information. It is the first time an American journalist has been detained on accusations of spying since the Cold War. The Journal has said it “vehemently denies” the charges.

Biden calls on Russia to release detained American Evan Gershkovich in first public comments. (POOL)

Speaking at a news conference in Lusaka, Zambia, Vice President Kamala Harris added that the administration was “deeply concerned” about Gershkovich’s arrest.

“We will not tolerate — and condemn, in fact — repression of journalists,” Harris said during her weeklong visit to Africa.

The Biden administration said Thursday that it was working to secure consular access to Gershkovich. Asked Friday morning whether he would expel Russian diplomats or journalists in the U.S., Biden responded: “That’s not the plan right now.”

Karine Jean-Pierre, the White House press secretary, called the targeting of U.S. citizens in Russia “unacceptable” and that the administration condemns the detention of Gershkovich “in the strongest terms.”

The Biden administration has also warned U.S. citizens not to travel to Russia, and for Americans in the country now to depart immediately.

___

Associated Press reporter Chris Megerian contributed to this report from Lusaka, Zambia.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Willow has died. According to the Maryland Zoo, a cause of death is not yet known, but an...
‘Tremendous loss’: Zoo announces unexpected death of 6-year-old giraffe
One person was taken to a facility for treatment of a gunshot wound that was not considered...
Police: Student shot self in hand, sparking campus lockdown
2 injured in crash involving scooter in Longs
2 injured in crash involving scooter in Longs
Christopher Fortune, April McPherson
Deputies: Victim beaten, robbed at Florence County motel; 2 arrested
Evelyn Clark
Deputies find 8 pounds of weed at home near Georgetown County school; woman arrested

Latest News

Myrtle Beach Food Truck Festival returns this weekend
Myrtle Beach Food Truck Festival returns this weekend
Construction of Myrtle Beach World War II Memorial could begin in June
Construction of Myrtle Beach World War II Memorial could begin in June
1 hurt in Florence County shooting, deputies say
Jessica Nunes is shown with one of the many gifts her daughter bought herself.
5-year-old girl buys $3,000 worth of Amazon gifts on mother’s phone
Members of the Ukrainian State Emergency Service clear the rubble at the building which was...
Russia sends bombs as Ukraine marks grim Bucha anniversary