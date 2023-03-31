Submit a Tip
1 injured, another in custody after stabbing in Georgetown County

(File image | Credit: Pixabay)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 9:22 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Deputies in Georgetown County are investigating after a person was stabbed Thursday night.

Deputies were called to reports of a stabbing at a home on Indian Hut Road, near Andrews, according to Jason Lesley, spokesperson for the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office.

One person was taken to the hospital and deputies have another in custody.

GCSO confirmed there is no threat to the public.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

