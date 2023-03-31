1 injured, another in custody after stabbing in Georgetown County

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Deputies in Georgetown County are investigating after a person was stabbed Thursday night.

Deputies were called to reports of a stabbing at a home on Indian Hut Road, near Andrews, according to Jason Lesley, spokesperson for the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office.

One person was taken to the hospital and deputies have another in custody.

GCSO confirmed there is no threat to the public.

