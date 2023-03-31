1 hurt in Florence County shooting, deputies say

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities are investigating after a shooting late Thursday in the Pee Dee.

The Florence County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to the area of Sheba Lane at around 11 p.m.

Officials said the victim and family members were able to tell deputies on the scene that a suspect shot the victim and left the scene before first responders arrived.

Deputies then began searching for that suspect, identified as Danny Lee Morgan, but were unable to find him in the area.

The victim was taken to a hospital, where they’re reported to be in stable condition.

No further details were immediately available.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

